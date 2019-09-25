Speech to Text for SAW: Tate Hagen

each and every wednesday we honor a local studentá athlete who is excelling in the classroom and in competition. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á is here to introduce us./// katie and george á the west hancock eagles are off to a hot 4á0 start on the year á one of its best starts in a few years. the team is fueled by hopes of reaching the uniádome yet again á and driven by our studentá athlete of the week.xxx saw you know he's kind of one of our go to guys when it becomes crunch time or something like that and you know he's a leader both verbally and by example i would say so he's done a nice job and you guys need somebody to go to, he'd be the guy to go to. west hancock football coach á mark sanger is talking about fullback and middle linebacker tate hagen who has been punishing teams on the defensive end all season. in friday's 42 to seven win over forest city á he rushed for 205 yards á and caught for another 56 á totaling more than half of the eagles yardage. he says its not him that deserves all of the credit á it's the offensive line. they work really hard. they work just as hard as me or joe or anybody else is doing and they deserve a lot of credit as well that they don't get all of the time. i mean, i get a lot of news articles and people wanting to interview me and they deserve a lot of credit too. a player with hagen's talent should come as no surprise as the eagles traditionally utilize the floor of the gridiron á something that dates back to head coach bob sanger's playing days. it's just something that's been instilled in us ever since we've been little kids, ever since we did 5th and 6th grade football down here, just been taught into us by the coaches. coach sanger for a lot of years its what he did in college its what i think he did in high school so its kind of what he stuck with its what he knew when he knew how to teach the correct way and we've always had some blue collar kids that like to work that are tough and that kind of boads well with the kind of offense that we run. hagen is confident this strategy will lead the undefeated eagles to the goal he has for this team. state champs, nothing less if you'd like to nominate a studentá athelte of the week á log on to káiámát dot com and fill for