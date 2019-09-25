Speech to Text for 'Racist Rant' video prompts community response

a snapchat video of two girls going on what police are calling a racist rant is prompting a strong reaction in mason city. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with the latest on the discussion over kids and social media. nick? george and katie á the video shows two girls making offensive comments about africaná americans and using racial slurs. both the mason city police department and community school district have released statements about the video and it's content. i will be showing portions of the video and i want to warn you some of the language could be offensive.xxx "who cares what the (deleted) happened to you, some what years ago. it's not like you experienced it. i mean i wish you could go experience it." the girls in this video are under the age of 18, so we have blurred their faces to protect their identity. "like, we didn't do it, so stop getting (((( at us for using the word. get over it." one of the girls is an immediate family member of a mason city police officer. the department released a statement á saying in part... 'this post was offensive, racist, and done in poor taste. the mason city police department does not support this action in any way.' chief jeff brinkley says he wants the community to know they are taking this seriously. "we wanted to make sure that the public knew that this isn't who we are as an organization and it's not what we stand for and we think people who know us know that and people who don't can reach different conclusions. so we wanted people to know ahead of time that we were doing our best to address this." brinkley also thinks incidents like these are a good time to talk to kids about making smart choices when it comes to using social media. "we do a poor job at times educating our kids sometimes about the consequences of their actions with social media and so i would just encourage that discussion with parents at home tonight." mason city community school district is also encouraging parents to have a talk with their kids. in a press release the district said 'we ask for everyone's help in building positive relationships to help our community move forward.' river city resident elliot pace tells kimt the video took him by surprise. "when i first initially watched the video, i was pretty shocked, especially with some of the comments they made. there's no place for that in the real world. i mean, i look at it like all life is equal, you chief brinkley also said his department is working with the county attorney's office on the matter. mason city police will be handing the case over to the clear lake police department, to avoid any possible conflict of interest. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. clear lake police are also asking the public to come forward if they have any information about the video.///