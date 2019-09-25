Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9-25

a hemp maze! will summer make any sort of comeback? to find out á we turn to kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. the storms and cold front have shifted east and we are looking at a quieter day for your wednesday. highs will be cooler behind the cold front well into the 60s with a few locations driving into the low 70s. high pressure coupled with very dry conditions will send overnight lows plummeting into the 40s; the same will occur on saturday morning. low pressure is progged to swing a cold front into the area by thursday night and kick up showers and a few storms. severe weather chances look very low. another threat of rain and storms moves in saturday night and sunday, and again, the severe weather chances will be lower. there will be a short period of warmer temperatures late this weekend and early next week. tonight: mostly clear lows: mid 40s winds: w 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: upper 60s winds: w 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, showers likely continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow the investigation of a missing mower county man. and now á authorities have officially identified his remains. last week á kimt news 3 told you steven holm's mother reached out to us and confirmed her son's body had been found in forestville á mystery