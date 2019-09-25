Speech to Text for New hotel could be coming to the Med City

a new hotel could be just around the corner for the med city! today á the planning and zoning commission gave a review of a proposed sixástory hampton inn & suites hotel. the hotel will be on second street northwest and fifth avenue... next to the hope lodge. the site will have 138 rooms and an underground level for parking. one of the developers of the project tells kimt news 3 why rochester could use another grand hotel. xxx i "it brings one of the world's most powerful hotel brands which is the hilton hampton inn suites into the downtown market which it's currently not there. it's a good brand because the price point will cater to a lot of our visitors." the plan is for city council to give feedback on the hotel in october.