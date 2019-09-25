Speech to Text for Talking about funding education

new at ten new tonight at ten á minnesota legislators are taking on a tough task. funding public education. kimt news 3's isabella basco took the time to hear from educators and lawmakers at tonight's forum at john marshall and joins us live now á isabella? katie and george.. it was here at john marshall high school where legislators got an earful about the challenges of working in public education. i spoke with one education paraprofessio nal who had his say. a gage elementary paraprofessio nal, michael baumgartner works 3 jobs to make ends meet. "lack of funding especially the lack of staffing in certain positions really makes it harder for educators to work in the classroom." baumgartner says á education is priceless. "it's very important to fund education because it boils down to not just an education and preparing that child for college, it's preparing that child for life, to be a functioning member of our society, to know the rules, to know how we function." state representative tina liebling says we need to do more. "really school funding has not kept up with inflation over the years. students come in with a lot of needs. there's always a question of whether we're adequately funding our schools." senator carla nelson attended the meeting and issued a statement saying in part: "we passed the largest education funding bill in as legislators debate school funding... baumgartner, the paraprofessio nal you heard from... just wants to be heard. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3