Day of Rememberance for Victims of Violance

Mason City Crisis Intervention Services

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crisis intervention service in mason city is making sure victims of homicide are not forgotten. today is a national day of rememberance for people whose lives were taken by an intervention service set up in central park to spread the word about violent crime and its impact on families. visitors were able to write messages of hope or memorialize a loved one. mary ingham, who is the executive director of crisis intervention service, says homicide creates a ripple effect in one of the things that is somewhat fortunate in north iowa and southern minnesota, is we don't have a lot of homicides every year. but every single homicide, it's not just the person that is killed, it's the immediate family, the extended family, neighbors, coworkers. the entire community is shaken. in 2007, the uás congress designated september 25th as a national day of rememberance for victims of homicide.
