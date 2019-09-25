Speech to Text for Carson King Social Media Controversy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

katie, think waaaaaaayyy back to when we were 16... for the record that was much longer ago for me than for katieááá but did you ever make decisions or say things that you regret? i'm sure i did, and with the social media age, everything you say or do can come back to haunt you. for one iowa college student, that's exactly what's happening. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us now, brooke katie, george, it all started with this sign held up by college student carson king during espn college gameday in ames. it may look like a plea for beer money, but after the dollars started pouring iná carson decided they would go to sick kids. king gained national attention by raising over 1 million dollars for the stead family children's hospital in iowa city. among many other companies, anheuserábush stepped up to match donations from king. but the des moines register recently called attention to a racist tweet king posted 8 years ago when he was 16, and now busch is cutting twitter users are clapping back at anheuserábush after the beer maker cut ties with carson king over a tweet he sent out nearly a decade ago. and the same platform that was his downfall is now lifting him up. college students we spoke to are defending king. "you know, as young kids we all do some dumb stuff we'd all like to take back but if you're doing something to better the community, i feel like it should be looked over and look at what he's doing in the present." "at 16 i made different decisions than i do now and we're always changing and growing so if someone is doing something better now, why not support that?" "if it was a while ago and he changed what's the point of digging it up like that? and he could've kept the money for not a good cause and took it to himself and bought beer but he brought it to a good cause." king released this apology on his twitter page... saying in part á i cannot go back and change what i posted when i was 16, i can apologize and work to improve every day and make a meaningful difference in people's lives. "i don't want what i did when i was 16 to take away from the fact that we're over 1.14 million dollars for the children's hospital." anheuserá busch has tweeted at multiple users saying though they are cutting ties with king, they'll still be honoring their commitment to match a portion of the money raised by king and make a sizeable donation to the children's iowa governor kim reynolds went live on facebook today declaring this satruday as carson king day in quote, "honor of his selfless generosity toward the university of iowa stead family children's hospital." thank you brooke. governor reynolds isn't the only one taking action. south shore donut company in clear lake is donating 10 percent of their sales to carson king's fundraiser this saturday.