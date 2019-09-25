Speech to Text for Zumbrota Storm Damage

we continue to follow storm damage left all over our viewing area after last night's severe weather. take a look. high winds... flash flooding and lightning strikes resulted in .power outages caused by wind and fallen trees. up the road in zumbrota... we found one homeowner who was majorly impacted from the storm and is now feeling the effects. kimt news 3's isabella basco has our story. so last night's thunderstorm s weren't for the faint of heart and as you can see behind me, a branch fell off this maple tree by a home in zumbrota and then barely missed the garage. it's hard to get a full view of ruth reppe's home since it's covered by this tree. "i'm waiting for someone to come and clear it away so i can get my car out of the garage among other things, just waiting for the help to come." despite the damage á reppe maintains an optimistic outlook. "this is a scandinavian phrase and you pronounce it uff da. and what it means is it's oh my goodness. i thought it was an appropriate thing to be wearing today reppe (reppy) says her grandsons have been a huge help in cleaning up her home from the damage.