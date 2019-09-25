Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic: Dogs Are Good for Your Heart Health

dog heart health-stnger-3 those of us who own dogs, know the unconditional love they bring. a new study done by the mayo clinic found that "rover" may actually bringing more than just smiles and tennis balls into your life. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan has the details. xxx dog heart health-mpkgll-1 dog heart health-mpkgll-2 we all know our four legged furry friends can bring a lot of fur and messes, but a whole lot of fun. and as it turns out, the mayo clinic is saying they can also make you more heart healthy! dog heart health-mpkgll-3 duke declined an interview...but he, max, and this little guy all run their owners lives- requiring park visits, and countless hours of playing fetch. not to mention the demand for cuddles on a regular basis. a new study done by the mayo clinic says dogs may actually make our hearts just as healthy as they make them full. they force you to get up and active...and exercise improves heart health because it helps you maintain a healthy weight and controls blood sugar. canine companions can also improve your social life. the study found that dog owners are more likely to talk to other owners...and max's owner isn't surprised. dog heart health-mpkgll-4 "dogs are great they provide a lot of love and amusement and they are most of the time tuned into their owners so its nice to have someone looking out for you and then also giving to someone or something is really good for people i think." in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 dog heart health-vo-1 lowerthird2line:spotopotamus can run! forcing his master to run too kimt news 3 i can back up the conclusion that man's best friend is good for the heart. this is video of my spotopotamus--- - running along beside my bicycle. when you have a high energy dog who can run unending sub- five minute miles-- one is forced to exercise. and while i have no empirical data to back this claim up---- i believe my resting heart rate is slower because i have big, strong dog guarding the house!