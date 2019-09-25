Speech to Text for Rules of the Road Refresher

downtown rochester morphs and evolves with new developments - some drivers can be left confused when it comes to coexisting with cyclists - scooterists - and pedestrians. rules of road-vo-1 lowerthird2line:rules of the road rochester, mn in the last 2 months - olmsted county public health has given 6 presenations about the "rules of the road." half of the lesson is about distracted driver education. local league cycling instructor and bike safety advocate barbara beck presents the other half on bicycle friendly driver education. as rochester roads change - like the recent implementation of the bike lanes and bike box on 4th street southwest - beck says it's important for both motorists and bicyclists to be educated. xxx rules of road-sot-1 lowerthird2line:barbara beck league cycling instructor i think some of them are confused. they just didn't know what the lines meant at all and that they're not supposed to cross them in some cases and also some bicyclists don't understand what's going on either today was olmsted county public health's final scheduled presentation for the year - but you can contact public health to schedule an informational session for your company or organization. / did