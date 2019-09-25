Speech to Text for Labor and Delivery Training

we continue our coverage of the consolidation of services between mayo clinic health systems albert lea and austin campuses. most inpatient services are now only offered at the austin campus. the last department to be making that transition is labor and delivery. after october 30th - there will no longer be a labor and delivery unit at the albert lea location. that means expectant moms will have to go to austin to have their babies. but of course - there will be situations where they just can't get there in time. that's why emergency room staff at the albert lea campus are going through training right now - to make sure they're ready for those emergency deliveries. "we are doing it because we want to have our public feel comfortable if that is a need to stop in albert lea and potentially deliver we have the skill we have the knowledge and we have the staff to be able to to accomodate that." again - mayo clinic health system wants to stress that all expectant moms should plan to give birth at the austin campus - where there will be a full birthing unit and staff. but they want you to rest assured that if there is an emergency situation and you can't get there in time - the staff in albert lea will be ready to help you safely deliver your baby.