Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Labor and Delivery Training

The consolidation of services at Mayo Clinic Health System's Austin and Albert Lea campuses.Most in-patient services are now only offered in Austin. The last department to transition is labor and delivery. After October 30th, there will not be a labor and delivery unit in Albert lea.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Labor and Delivery Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we continue our coverage of the consolidation of services between mayo clinic health systems albert lea and austin campuses. most inpatient services are now only offered at the austin campus. the last department to be making that transition is labor and delivery. after october 30th - there will no longer be a labor and delivery unit at the albert lea location. birth unit training-vo-1 birth unit training-vo-3 that means expectant moms will have to go to austin to have their babies. but of course - there will be situations where they just can't get there in time. that's why emergency room staff at the albert lea campus are going through training right now - to make sure they're ready for those emergency deliveries.xxx birth unit training-sot-1 birth unit training-sot-3 "we are doing it because we want to have our public feel comfortable if that is a need to stop in albert lea and potentially deliver we have the skill we have the knowledge and we have the staff to be able to to accomodate that." again - mayo clinic health system wants to stress that all expectant moms should plan to give birth at the austin campus - where there will be a full birthing unit and staff. but they want you to rest assured that if there is an emergency situation and you can't get there in time - the staff in albert lea will be ready to help you safely deliver your baby. / pets-2 pets-5
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking a fall-like Wednesday with sunny skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic: Dogs Are Good for Your Heart Health

Image

Rules of the Road Refresher

Image

Labor and Delivery Training

Image

Cleaning Up Trees and Debris After Severe Storms

Image

Managing Stress While Running a Business

Image

School Operating Levy Tax

Image

Moving toward a Clean Energy Economy

Image

Fewer daylight hours bring safety concerns

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/24

Community Events