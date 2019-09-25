Speech to Text for Cleaning Up Trees and Debris After Severe Storms

power outage-inet-2 thanks to the hard work of utility crews - the lights are back on for nearly all of the more than 800 customers who lost power back night in severe storms. this rochester public utilities map shows only a small cluster of homes is still without electricity. / storm damage follow-stnger-3 storm damage follow-stnger-4 the powerful storms not only knocked out power - they ripped - snapped - and toppled trees throughout our region leaving plenty of debris for crews and community members alike to clean up. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live from a hard hit part of rochester - annalise - what are you seeing? lowerthird2line talent:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com coverage you can count on george - i'm here on chippewa drive in rochester - describe what i see right now. this morning - this street was full of tree removal company vehicles helping residents take care of their broken - uprooted - and downed trees. xxx sdf-lpkg-1 storm damage follow-lpkg-3 nat: "i'm not used to these sorts of storms so i just thought it was another rain storm." leah saris recently moved to rochester and last night was her first big storm. storm damage follow-lpkg-4 "it got a little bit louder than normal and there was a few bangs and i said to my husband should we be in the basement? and he said no its fine." storm damage follow-lpkg-6 she and her husband opened their front door this morning - worried about the front door paint they received as a gift... to find the door was the least of their concerns... an uprooted tree nearly landed on their house. "came out and opened up the front door to a wall of tree and it was almost like it was coming into the porch, so that was quite a shock." she was one of the first people to call astorino's tree service for help - and now owner jesse astorino says his team is booked up at least through tomorrow. storm damage follow-lpkg-5 "got about 3 or 4 calls about between 9 and 11 and the phonecalls started coming in about 6 o clock this morning." storm damage follow-lpkg-7 he's running estimates and removing trees for multiple properties on this road. "we're just cutting trees down and chipping them up and using the machinery to get it out safely and if there's stuff on the house, we use special techniques, roping, dragging, whatever we've gotta do to get everything down safe." saris thanks astorino and her neighbors for helping her get through her first big midwestern storm safely. "it's a real community feel and the first thing everyone did, all our neighbors, is making sure we're okay and checking out the damage so it's a beautiful community and a lovely place to live." rules of road-ltag-2 astorino tells me this property alone will likely take 2 to 3 days to clean up because there's 20-30 different damaged trees around the house that will take time to remove safely. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. astorino says tree removal can be unpredictable - and recommends consulting a professional before removing any downed trees. / after last nights severe storms