Speech to Text for Managing Stress While Running a Business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can be stressful. the rochester area chamber of commerce hosts a shop local series...where they look to help local businesses learn how to grow. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live with their goal of helping the entrepreneurs deal with stress.xxx live stress management-lintro-2 that's right...the rochester area chamber of commerce has a series of shop local events where they look to help local and small businesses thrive. tonight's event is focused around dealing with stress so your business can succeed.xxx stress management-mpkg-1 stress management-mpkg-2 business is booming throughout the med-city. there's new construction and buildings popping up throughout downtown. with all that growth...stress is inevitable. kathleen harrington is the president of the rochester area chamber of commerce. she says a healthy mind is the strongest tool to have. stress management-mpkg-3 sot:the world of work today is very very hard everyone knows that. we want to make sure that we give them skills and techniques to help manage that stress become resilient as they can and stay healthy. / stress management-ltag-2 the event free and goes from 6-8 tonight at the dan abraham healthy living center live in rochester- jeremiah wilcox-kimt news 3. / weather