Speech to Text for School Operating Levy Tax

this past week the austin school board voted unanimously to approve a proposed operating levy. but what does this mean for the austin community? kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out.xxx school opening levy-mpkg-1 school opening levy-mpkg-2 the proposed operating levy was approved monday by the austin school board. that means residents could see a 16.01 increase in property taxes. school opening levy-mpkg-3 "nobody likes to pay taxes or any kind of taxes." school opening levy-mpkg-4 jim burroughs visited an accountant/cpa today to talk about just that. he says he already pays $3000 in property taxes a year. with a potental increase he will have to shell out a couple more hundred dollars. "what do i think about it? i rather spend it on things that make me giggle or smile." lori volz is the executive director of finance for the austin public schoools. she says state aid is the largest percentage of the school district's funding stream... but the local levy is an important part of the budget. she shares how this money will be distrubted. school opening levy-mpkg-5 "of our levy increase half of that is driven by the facility component which is long term facility maintenance. so there is a variety of educational type programs that are involved in that local levy." school opening levy-mpkg-6 look live: the school board will meet again in december to make it official. in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three. / the school board is supposed to meet december 9th to make that final decision. / we