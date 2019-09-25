Speech to Text for Moving toward a Clean Energy Economy

at four- i'm raquel hellman. / minnesota governor tim walz is declaring this week as 'climate week' in state. it's to highlight the action needed to address climate change with the goal to move minnesota toward a clean energy economy. today-he's announcing an initative reduce green house gases in the atmosphere. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke to the governor today and bring us the latest...jeremia h.xxx enviornmental initiative-lintro-2 that's right raquel- governor walz is asking that the minnesota pollution control agenct start establishing the "clean cars minnesota rule." that means there will be a standard for for low and zero emissions for new vehicles at the dealership.xxx enviornmental initiative-pkg-1 sot: we know now that the transportation system makes up the bulk of the green house gas emissions and minnesota is going to be joining 13 other states and enacting clean car standards. enviornmental initiative-pkg-2 vo:it's a push to protect the earth. governor tim walz is annoucing a new intiative that will cut harmful pollution in the air. the new plan will require manufacturers to deliver for sale a certain number of vehicles with low-to-zero emissions. minnesota will follow california and hawaii in working to reduce dangerous emissions in the atmosphere. it's a push...people in the community are ready to get behind. sot: this is where my kids are going to be. we don't have another planet. enviornmental initiative-ltag-2 this isn't the first attempt to reduce green house gases. in 2007- former minnesota governor pawlenty signed a bipartisan next generation energy act-that required minnesota to meet greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. live in rochester- jeremiah wilcox-kimt news three. / thanks jeremiah. they're still in the early stages of making the rule. governor walz is looking to roll out the new plan in 20-23. /