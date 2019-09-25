Speech to Text for Fewer daylight hours bring safety concerns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new on db new on daybreak áá now that fall is here, we're getting fewer hours of daylight. the added dark hours can be bring more safety concerns to any pedestirans out early in the morning and late at night. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what drivers and walkers need to know to stay safe.xxx tyler arielle, i notice when driving out here early this morning... it's harder to see pedestrians now, than it was just a few weeks ago during summer. people i'm talking to early this morning tell me, everyone just needs to be extra aware of their surroundings. xxx it's a sure sign summer is over... the sun isn't coming up as early as it used to. something rebecca buss and tayna kriener are starting to notice out their morning walks. now we usually leave at 5:30 and it's completely dark already. and that can bring some real dangers. according to the national highway traffic safety administration. .. during winter, 69% pedestrian fatalities happen in the dark, during the hours of midnight to 6 aá m and 6 pám to 11 fiftyánine pá another safety reminder for drivers is to never pass other cars stopped at a crosswalk since they may be stopped for a pedestrian