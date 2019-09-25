Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 7:02 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 7:02 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

back... it's xx:xx on this wednesday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... a very fallálike wednesday is on the way for us after a very bust tuesday evening. the cold front responsible for the storm development last night has ushered in a swath of cooler temps. where highs were in the 80s yesterday, temps will struggle to make it past 70 today. most of us will be facing neará normal temps for this time of the year, the upper 60s. winds will be relatively strong as well, coming in from the west northwest with gusts nearing 25 mph. all of this aside, conditions will be rather pleasant as more sunshine and drier air races in. tonight, things will get chilly! temps will fall into the middle 40s a winds calm. clouds will build back in through thursday which welcomes back our newest active pattern as shower and storm chances
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking a fall-like Wednesday with sunny skies
