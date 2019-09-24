Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/24

for a look at what's on tap for tomorrow. kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us. chris. all eyes will be on the severe weather for tuesday evening and night. an approaching cold front along with moisture and instability will lead to the development of showers and thunderstorm s, some turning severe. there is uncertainty if we can get thunderstorm s to kick up before the front moves in, and these would have the chance to become very severe with large hail and tornadoes. if the front is what ignites to the storms, this would lower the threat of tornadoes and usher in the threat for hail, wind, and heavy downpours. timing remains from as early as 5 pm through midnight. highs will go from low 80s today down into the upper 60s the rest of the week. the active weather pattern remains in play for us the rest of the week as almost every day, at some point, will drive in the chance for precipitation. late this weekend and early next week warming rears back into the midwest as highs will climb into the 70s again. tonight: storms early, then turning mostly clear lows: mid 50s winds: w 10á20 mph tomorrow: sunny and windy, cooler highs: upper 60s winds: wnw tomorrow night: mostly clear