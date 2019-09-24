Clear
Central Springs rolls; downs Northwood-Kensett

The Vikings were no match for the Panthers tonight.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

just up highway 65 á central springs hosting northwoodá kensett. in the early goings á the panthers' alivea harms swings one to the other side for a kill. even when the panthers were out of systems á they kept firing á another kill from ellacyn coleman. the vikings trying to get something going á but chylee douglas was just too busy hosting a bl0ck party. skip ahead á coleman again with another rocket to northwood for the point. and central springs rolls to a three
