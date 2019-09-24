Speech to Text for Mason City volleyball goes down to the wire, falls to Southeast Polk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 to nohting. coaches versus cancer night as the mohawks host southeast polk. first set á emily wittenbel á the libero sends one over to the rams for an ace. they would quickly respond á katie ballard finds space on the floor to send this ball for the kill. and the rams had a strong arm in jaclyn foster á who mails the mohawks a dart. don't count out the mohawks á grace tobin (toeáben) with the attack but its blocked out of play for the mohawk point. here's tobin again on a mission á ripping this one off the tape. this one would go down to the wire á southeast polk wins 3 to 1.///