The Latest on the Soldier's Field track

What kind of surface will be used?

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for The Latest on the Soldier's Field track

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage continuing coverage on efforts to stop the track at soldier's field memorial park from being repaved with asphalt. "save the track" á a community group á has been working with the park board to find a better surface. members of "save the track" were at the heritage preservation commission meeting today á to report they now have an agreement with the park board to use a softer surface for the track. it's a surface simliar to what you might find on the infield of a baseball diamond. since soldier's field has been designated as a potential landmark property by the heritage preservation commission... "save the track" had to get approval to change the surface and "i think it's a great example of when two groups who have a passionate interest in what they feel their public purpose is, advocating their various positions but nevertheless understanding and respecting each other and working together." the new surface is set to be laid yet this fall.
