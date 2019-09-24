Speech to Text for The art of mental health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks sean. a local artist and speaker is spreading a message to southeastern minnesota students that it's "ok" to not always be ok. kimt news 3's annalise johnson has that story. on the scene byron high school is rocking out to an important message about mental health nat: through music and painting á artist and speaker eric samuel timm is sharing a message about the art of mental health. "your life is not like science, its more like art" he shares his experience of writing a suicide note as a student... and tells students it's okay to feel anxious or depressed á but they need to reach out to a trusted adult to get help. "if anyone's out there struggling with worry or fear and its turned into fullblown depression or anxiety, it is ok not to be ok, but it is not ok to be alone. we were never designed to do that. you gotta ask for help." timm's artwork will be displayed here at byron high school to remind students of the message they received today. in byron annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. timm also spoke to kassoná mantorville students yesterday and byron middle schoolers this afternoon. he'll do another minnesota school tour next fall.