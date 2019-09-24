Clear
PTSD Mental Health Stigma

Getting first responders the help they need.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

september is national suicide prevention month á which means this is the time to raise awareness. law enforcement is doing its part to shed light on the issue. according to blue help... an organization dedicated to reduce mental health stigma... at least 167 officers took their own lives in the last year. kimt news 3's isabella basco talked to law enforcement about why it is important to ask for help. she joins us now live. live katie and george... law enforcement officers endure the unimaginable to make sure our communities are safe... but what happens when the stress gets to be too much? the police chief in st. charles tells me what to do when that happens. it's a video trending on youtube... the dodge county sheriff's office shared the video on its facebook page to ensure first responders watch for the signs of ptsd in officers. police chief ken frank says the job can take its toll. "you see a lot of sad things, things that are heartbreaking and you can't... you don't always know you made a difference, you can't tell there was a difference made or what your work accomplished, so you're kind of left with an open, empty feeling sometimes." frank says depression and ptsd need to be destigmatized to help first responders. "there should not be a stigma associated with depression, it's something people need to work through, the national alliance on mental illness reports law enforcement is more likely to suffer from depression.... ptsd and burnout compared to the general population. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the national alliance on mental illness also reports nearly 1 in 4 police officers have thought about taking their own lives at some point.
