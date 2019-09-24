Clear
Century volleyball falls to Northfield 3-0

The Panthers couldn't take down the top team in the Big 9

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

start in the med city.xx the century panthers hosting the big nine leading northfield raiders, northfield only has one loss on the season and this may be why, megan o'relly absolutely destroys this ball for the kill. then it's oreilly again on the outside and how do you defend that hammer? raiders take the lead. but century would muster some offense.. ashlyn meincke gets creative with the floater as the panthers grab a point. then the panthers get a nice block here and freshman paige decker flips it over for another point. but northfield was too strong they would win
