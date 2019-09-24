Speech to Text for Century volleyball falls to Northfield 3-0

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

start in the med city.xx the century panthers hosting the big nine leading northfield raiders, northfield only has one loss on the season and this may be why, megan o'relly absolutely destroys this ball for the kill. then it's oreilly again on the outside and how do you defend that hammer? raiders take the lead. but century would muster some offense.. ashlyn meincke gets creative with the floater as the panthers grab a point. then the panthers get a nice block here and freshman paige decker flips it over for another point. but northfield was too strong they would win