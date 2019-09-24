Speech to Text for Youth hockey gears up for arena opening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

both the president it won't be long before the puck drops at mason city's multipurpose arena. tonight a handful of residents got to check out the progress there. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us now live in mason city, nick. katie and george á the lucky folks who got a behind the scenes look at the arena construction were from mason city youth hockey. tomorrow the group is launching their fundraising campaign so they can pay for the equipment they will use in the arena. "it will be exciting to see all of them, from the little ones all the way to the bulls, watching them step out onto the ice for the first time." jenny honn, vice president of mason city youth hockey. is positively upbeat! her sons will soon play hockey in mason city's new multipurpose arena. "we've been working on this project for what seems like forever and so to see everything coming together is super exciting and the boys who both play hockey walked through with me today, so that was kind of exciting for them to get to see it too." still, there's lots of work to be done. tomorrow, mason city youth hockey is launching its 'arena capital campaign' which will be used to pay for its share of the arena's cost: about one point five million dollars. steve crane, president of mason city youth hockey tells me the fundraiser will also pay for the essentials. "our end of this will help to fund the ice floor and the ice system along with the boards, the glass, the netting, some of the bench seating and things like that are required for safety and all that for hockey." crane is inspired by how the river city pulled together to make the arena possible. "its amazing the timeline that this has come together and the effort of so many people who have come together. engineers, contractors mason city youth hockey has also announced that mercyáone is teaming up with them and will be one of their main sponsors. live in the mason city nick kruszalnicki kimt news 3. thanks nick. the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new arena is expected to take place in early december and they are already planning events, such as skating with santa