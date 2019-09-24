Speech to Text for National Voter Registration Day

it's arguably the greatest privilege we have as americans... the right to vote. but before we can make our voices heard at the ballot box we need to register. today is voter registration day á and groups around the nation are making sure you're ready for the next election. that includes the league of women voters in rochester. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan has the details. xxx its national voter registration day and if you're like me you already registered to vote last year, but if you want to be sure that you're registered to vote this year just tap on this qr code on your screen..trust me itll work! just open your camera, tap here, and it'll take you to mnvotes.org where youll enter information where itll tell you if you're still registered to vote in minnesota or not. but if you're not, all you need is your minnesota state drivers license, or the last 4 digits of your social security number. and if these guys can register to vote here on campus, so can you! "i'm here to register to vote. you are? yes. good." the league of women voters is spending their week setting up these tables around rochester to make sure med city residents are registered to vote. ashley pheneger "register now? yes!" is voting for the first time this year "it is important for everybody to vote. if you want to see change in how everything works, its important that we go out and we vote. if we don't believe that our vote matters or its not important to vote then we can't expect change to happen. this is one of the most direct ways to make change." and though participating in our democracy is brand new to her, she believes strongly that everyone's voice matters. "it's important that since we're living in this country that we have a say, an equal say, in our government and policies and we have our voice heard." in iowa and minnesota you are able to register to vote day of. in rochester brooke if you don't have your drivers license (or social security number, you are still able to register... you'll just have to swear on an oath with the election judge that you are who you say you are. and don't forget to bring proof of residence the day you voteá that can be anything from a water bill, to a bank statement.///