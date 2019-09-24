Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award for October

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks chris. the video game fortnite and social studies á don't seem to go hand in hand, but they do in one north iowa classroom. meet an osage middle school teacher á using the online game as a teaching tool. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this week's golden apple.xxx for some á social science just isn't subject in school. so how does a teacher make it more interesting and appealing for students to learn? our latest golden apple winner is making it work in his 4th year of teaching here at osage middle school. when william vanquathem (vanákwaáthum) steps into mister ryan huffman's classroom á he knows he'll never be bored. "he's relatable to students, he talks about a lot of students will relate to." it's william's second year having mr huffman as a teacher. "he'll show videos that are made by other teachers like with the 5 themes of geography, there's a song that a teacher made and all of us get a kick out of it." so what is it that drives mr. huffman's passion for geography? "every subject is important but i think it's important to see where people come from. a lot of it is tying in and connecting to them and how it relates to them is my big excitement piece." one of his unique teaching tools is fortnite á which teaches geography. location, place, human/environ ment interaction, movement, and region. "fortnite á you can find the five themes of geography. i'm pretty up on pop culture and i like seeing what they're interested in and then being like, 'alright, how can i build that into my lesson?" and it's the kids that make him want to come to work every day. <"everybody likes to be acknowledged for their work but we have a lot of great kids here. makes my job congrats mr. huffman. if you want to nominate your favorite teacher á head to our website at kimt dot com.///