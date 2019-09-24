Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Enrollment at Riverland Community College

Enrollment is up at Riverland Community College. That means they are growing. Today the Albert Lea campus broke ground a new transportation-trade and industrial education center.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 5:14 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Enrollment at Riverland Community College

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now./// enrollment is up at riverland community college which means they are growing. today the albert lea campus broke ground a new transportatio nátradeáand industrial education center. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live with the details.xxx live amy and raquel á just a couple of hours ago this area was filled with students, faculty members and community leaders. the ceremony was about and hour long... i got the chance to speak to a lot of people including students. one student shared with me how he feels about this big change.xxx "we are really hearing from the students the current students and those who are on their way out how excited they are to see thee finish renovation." president adenuga atewologun (ahdánewága) ( ahátelláwallá ago) was beaming as he spoke about the new building. he says the renovations will impact a little over a dozen programs on the campus. everything from automative industry program to robotics. a new program fitting under this roof will be the truck driving program. the reason behind the 25á hundred square foot building is to bring hands on training to the college students to better prepare them for their career path. johnny talamantes(tel láahámonátes) fell in love with cars at an early age. his passion brought him to riverland communty college in albert lea. like many he can't wait to see the changes. "i think they are focus on getting the students what they nee to learn. i like to see more updated equipment"/// construction is set to begin in this october and wrap up by august of next year. live in albert lea á maleeha kamal á kimt news 3./// thanks maleeha. the total cost of the project is roughly ten million dollars./// a new report
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more showers and storms for Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Voter Registration Day

Image

Golden Apple Award for October

Image

Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk For Veterans

Image

Enrollment at Riverland Community College

Image

Keeping history alive on the last brick street in Rochester

Image

Breaking down barriers for homeowners

Image

My Money: What exactly is a mortgate?

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 4:30a Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe storms expected tonight

Community Events