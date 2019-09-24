Speech to Text for Enrollment at Riverland Community College

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now./// enrollment is up at riverland community college which means they are growing. today the albert lea campus broke ground a new transportatio nátradeáand industrial education center. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live with the details.xxx live amy and raquel á just a couple of hours ago this area was filled with students, faculty members and community leaders. the ceremony was about and hour long... i got the chance to speak to a lot of people including students. one student shared with me how he feels about this big change.xxx "we are really hearing from the students the current students and those who are on their way out how excited they are to see thee finish renovation." president adenuga atewologun (ahdánewága) ( ahátelláwallá ago) was beaming as he spoke about the new building. he says the renovations will impact a little over a dozen programs on the campus. everything from automative industry program to robotics. a new program fitting under this roof will be the truck driving program. the reason behind the 25á hundred square foot building is to bring hands on training to the college students to better prepare them for their career path. johnny talamantes(tel láahámonátes) fell in love with cars at an early age. his passion brought him to riverland communty college in albert lea. like many he can't wait to see the changes. "i think they are focus on getting the students what they nee to learn. i like to see more updated equipment"/// construction is set to begin in this october and wrap up by august of next year. live in albert lea á maleeha kamal á kimt news 3./// thanks maleeha. the total cost of the project is roughly ten million dollars./// a new report