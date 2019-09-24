Speech to Text for Keeping history alive on the last brick street in Rochester

contact the mason city it's a story we continue to follow... keeping history alive on the last brick road in rochester. residents want to keep the street paved in brick. but the city says the cost of preserving the road is substantially more than the cost to cover it in asphalt. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox has been following this story and joins us live on the historic road... jeremiah has the city and residents come to an agreement?xxx that's right i'm here on the strecth of the road on ninth avenue between 6th and 7th street. the minnesota winters have really taken a toll on the street. the city was planning to cover this with black top... and now they're keeping the brick at the cost of the residents.xxx vo: it's a stretch of street where you might feel as though you've gone back in time. the brick here in rochester was layed down in the 1920's... now crews are working to save the historic pieces. nat: brick slams. it's a charming section in the med city jan daly has called home for more than 20 years. sot: raised all five of our children here. they've played on here and gotten their scratches and bumps. vo:the bruttal minnesota weather has deterioriated the road... leading it to be deemed undrivable. the city wanted to pave over the brick. but residents including daly fought to keep the street the way it was built. sot: showed us the history and the maturity and i love the mature trees and we love the quite and the old homes. vo:the total project is estimated to cost over 400á thousand dollars. the city and residents agreed that each of the six homes on the street will pay nearly 52á thousand dollars each to reconstruct the historic street. for daly á that's a win. sot: we love watching local high school seniors come up here and have their senior pictures taken. we love watching the horse and buggy carry the bride and groom up to plumber circle. it's just traditional it's crews are working now to save the old brick. the project is expected to wrap up early november. live in rochester á jeremiah wilcox á kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. neighbors tell us they're thinking of doing fundraisers to help them offset the cost of the reconstructio n project./// as campaign