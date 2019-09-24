Speech to Text for Breaking down barriers for homeowners

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

affordable housing continues to be a conversation in rochester. for many in our area á owning a home seems more like a dream than reality. the organization... homeownershi p opportunity alliance says minnesota has the largest ownership gap between white homes and households of color. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in rochester where the group is looking to make homeownershi p in reach for all... jeremiah?xxx that's right... owning a home is an investment in security. in minnesota 77á percent of white households own their home verse the 41á percent of people of color. today's meeting was about creating a path to the american dream.xxx sot: homeownershi p is a right for all people it's a necessity vo:it's a feeling rawhi said knows all to well. he moved from bosina when he was a child and he saw how his family struggle to buy their first home. according to minnesota housing agencyá78 percent of white households owned their home verses 48á percent of people of color. that's something that said and others of the homeownershi p opportunity alliance are working to change. jenny larson works for a nonáprofit to breakdown barriers. sot: maybe they don't have a down payment saved maybe they can't find a house that they can afford maybe the homes they can afford aren't near their jobs. so they're might be some barriers to homeownershi p that we can work on together and address those barriers. /// there are a number of organizations that are a part of homeownershi p opportunity alliance.... including advisors that can help people answer personal question like credit issues. live in rochesterá jeremiah wilcoxákimt news