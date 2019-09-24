Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 4:30a Tuesday

Clear
Sep 24, 2019
forecast is up next./// the threat for severe weather returns tonight as clouds and moisture will be on the increase through the afternoon. temperatures will soar into the 80s today alongside rising dew points as a system makes it's way in from the west southwest. with it, an accompanying cold front will be the force that triggers the development of potentially strong storms tonight. a band of strong storms looks to impact the area from 7pm to 1am. the entire area rests in a enhanced risk (3 of 5) for severe development á chances for a severe event are high. the main threat will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rains, and an isolated tornado event or two. today: increasing clouds highs: near 80 winds: ssw 5á15, gusts near 25 mph tonight: scattered showers & storms á some could be severe/mostly cloudy lows: mid 50s winds: w 5á15, gusts near 25 mph wednesday: mostly sunny highs: upper 60s
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking more showers and storms for Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

