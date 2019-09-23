Clear

Schaeffer Academy surpasses KM

Schaeffer Academy surpasses KM

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 11:07 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

hey katie and george á tonight's games were few and far between á but there was plenty of soccer to go around. one of which featured schaeffer academy and kassoná mantorville. we start in the first half á david choung getting craft but his shot is blocked by dalton ostgaard. this time á choung to luke bothun á but its blocked once more. third time is a charm á right? choung á nope blocked again. someone else try it á nic sanger on the move and places this one right to the back of the net and that would give the lions a oneánil advantage. kasson would get a goal of its own á but schaeffer takes the w á two to one./// on to the boys game in plainview..
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
