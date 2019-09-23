Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Nelson is tracking severe weather

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:58 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

meteorologist chris nelson... chris? . the first day of fall is looking pretty gosh darn nice as sunshine will last throughout your monday and temperatures top out in the 70s. unfortunately, these conditions won't stick around as another system looks to move into the upper midwest tuesday and wednesday. low level moisture will be on the increase along with the temperatures tomorrow along a cold front. the dynamics will be present for severe weather tuesday afternoon and evening; main risk will be hail and wind, although, a minor tornado threat is possible. a second wave may produce an isolated shower on wednesday. temperatures will fall into the 60s wednesday and thursday in the wake of the cold front. zonal pattern setup means an active end of the week with more rounds of rain and storms. we'll keep an eye on if any of those storms will become severe. tonight: mostly clear, cool. lows: low 50s winds: sw 5á10 mph tomorrow: increasing clouds with chance for showers/storm s; some severe highs: around 80 winds: sw 5á15 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, storms likely early
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
