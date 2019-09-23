Speech to Text for LeRoy-Ostrander enjoys hot stretch to open season

talk of the town after an impressive start to their season. those cardinals are undefeated on the season á defeating powerhouses such as spring grove and grand meadow, winners of the last five nineá man state championships. the attention this week turns to another undefeated team in southland á a team just 15 minutes away. head coach trevor carrier said even with the success, he wants his players to stay honest.xx we've been saying stay humble, stay honest, you know a lot of things come and a lot of people come talk to us and the boys and stuff like that and the publicity and stuff like that. for our boys i think confidence is the biggest thing and we're gaining confidence, we believe in every game we play we can win and not just show up and give a good effort, i think we can win every game."