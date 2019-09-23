Speech to Text for Stewie girls soccer has late life, downs PEM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stewartville tigers hosting the p.e.m. bulldogs in girls soccer. first period off the corner kick... ella waltman gets a head on it but the bulldogs sarah ebin runs up to stay out of danger. stewie still on the attack, the ball gets into the box and allison ruter's shot gets deflected by ebin as we remain scoreless. ebin was busy for páeám today, she just gets a fingertip off of the shot and then it's a foot race for the ball and she shoves the attacker out of the way. a few minutes to go before halftime and a nice pass finds rachel husgen but ebin would make another save. tigers would add two in the second half to win twoáánil./// in leroy the cardinals are the