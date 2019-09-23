Speech to Text for Explaining V-A Changes

veterans in mitchell county met this evening to learn about changes to váa healthcare. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us in the mason city newsroom with the latest, nick? live katie and george á váa employees from both the mason city and des moines locations talked about the changes. most of which involve the mission act and how veterans in rural areas can get better access to care. army veteran bill staudt of rockford was at tonight's meetingá á á hoping to gain more insight into the ins and outs of the váa system. "it took me four and a half years to get approved for my disability and there was a lot of paperwork, you know how the government works. yeah, it's confusing." representative s discussed new ways claim appeals will be processed. they also talked about the biggest reform to the váa in years... the mission act. "there's been a tremendous amount of changes with that and this mission act is supposed to make it a lot easier for the veteran a lot more user friendly, so that's the big thing, make sure it's user friendly for the vet." larry klemesrud is the director of mitchell county veterans affairs. he says the mission act will make it easier for veterans in rural areas to receive care. those vets might not have to drive hours to the váa in des moines to see a specialist. staudt said he's glad to see the changes, and is thankful for the care he has received from the váa. "it's a really good thing. i went a lot of years without thinking about it, but as i got older and stuff, it was nice to know that they were always there also mentioned in tonight's meeting, the mason city váa clinic is looking to move to a new location, because they keep expanding the amount of services they offer to veterans. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. the váa also provided another service to veterans at tonights meeting.