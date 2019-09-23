Clear

Tigers two goals in the first not enough; falls to PEM

Stewie would have the offense early, but not enough late.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

game in plainview.. tigers firing early.. patrick miller riffles it but julian heppner makes the great save and just keeps it out of the net. here comes stewartville again.. david wilson rushing down the pitch and he places this ball perfectly on the right side for the goal.. tigers take the lead. later in the night... still in the zone.. heppner is going to make another great save this time lays out but that would set up a corner kick for stewartville. and on that corner kick.. keegan zelinske is going to head it in for the goal. bulldogs though would score three in a row to win three to two. the stewartville
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
