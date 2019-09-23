Speech to Text for Tigers two goals in the first not enough; falls to PEM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

game in plainview.. tigers firing early.. patrick miller riffles it but julian heppner makes the great save and just keeps it out of the net. here comes stewartville again.. david wilson rushing down the pitch and he places this ball perfectly on the right side for the goal.. tigers take the lead. later in the night... still in the zone.. heppner is going to make another great save this time lays out but that would set up a corner kick for stewartville. and on that corner kick.. keegan zelinske is going to head it in for the goal. bulldogs though would score three in a row to win three to two. the stewartville