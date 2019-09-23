Speech to Text for DMC FIRE DEPARTMENT STRATEGIC PLAN

as rochester continues to grow, the fire department is doing their part in keeping up. today the fire chief presented his strategic plan for the future to city council. chief eric kerska says the strategic plan found several things. first, the rochster fire department is at a tipping point... 5 major risks were identified including fire prevention, employment. he says most of the big needs will come in 20á30, but that we must start prepping the city now in order to be ready for the demands that will come with a growing "the council challenging us to not compare ourselves to other cities ended up being a gift because it forced us to look much deeper and we learned more about ourselves and our community than we would've otherwise." another thing mentioned in the strategic plan was thinking about hiring more fire marshalls in the city./// good news for a north iowa fire department. mason city fire is set to receive nearly 400áthousand dollars for the hiring of three full time firefighters. the funds are thanks to a department of homeland security program. the goal is for fire crews to effectively and safely respond to emergencies.