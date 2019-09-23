Speech to Text for Proposed ordinance looks to fight underage drinking in Forest City

underage drinking has been a problem for as long as anyone can remember á or has trouble remembering. now forest city is taking up the issue with a new ordinance. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is on the scene with the latest. on the scene this proposed ordinance hopes to curb underage drinking by holding party hosts repsonsible if they serve alcohol to minors. i spoke to several local residents to see what they thought about the proposed law. "you've got to protect the kids obviously and well, it gives consequences. i think it would be a good step in the right direction." jacob wickerath supports the idea of a social hosting ordinance in forest city. the town is home to waldorf university and wickerath says he's heard of college parties happening, but he's not sure how many minors actually go to them. i also talked to waldorf university student samantha rosenberg, who says partying isn't a huge problem with students. "there are some parties that happen off campus, but it's kind of up to the students if they want to go or not, so it's not really a party school." forest city's police chief is recommending that the city ordinance be similar to the one passed by winnebago county nearly 8 years ago. in forest city, thanks nick, the city council is expected to consider the ordinance at their next meeting. it's set