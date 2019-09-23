Speech to Text for Downtown Rapid Transportation plan for Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

according to the rochester master plan á the downtown is expected to grow in employment by 65 percent, and population by 30 percent. now, the city and the destination medical center corporation are working together to ensure that as the city grows, transportatio n needs are addressed. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan jonis us live now with what the city is working on, brooke? katie george, right now what you see behind me is seneca foods, and a bus stop... but in a few years, i could be walking along a circulator. if the recommendatio n is passed, circulators would be placed at the mayo west parking lot on west 2nd street, and either at seneca foods or graham park. there would be several stops between the two circulators. the city is reccomending to use a bus rapid transit system instead of street cars. electric buses are being recommended because they will be less expensive in capitol costs, less expensive in annual operating costs, and will be a lower cost per rider. "to get anywhere else, i need to come downtown and i don't always have a connection to get northwest and not spend half the day doing it. and the seneca hub is pretty close to where i live and that would the project is expected to cost less than 300 million dollars and is expected to be finished in 2025. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. that recommendatio n will go to the dámácác board on friday, then to city council on october 7th and to the county on october 15th. be sure to stay with kimt news 3 as we follow this story.