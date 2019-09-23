Clear

Minnesota Climate Week

Taking action after the Global Climate Strike

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the wake of a global climate strike on friday, state and city leaders are making their feelings known on the topic. governor tim walz issued a proclimation declaring this week as climate week in minnesota. he stated, 'if washington won't lead on climate, minnesota will. that's why we are taking action to reduce carbon emissions, protect public health, create jobs, and ensure our state is at the forefront of the green economy.' the governor isn't the only leader taking a stand. rochester city council member michael wojcik tweeted kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan saying as a local government, "no better way than how we handle the growth of the community we can grow in a way that we're more efficient with resources or less efficient so our job is to do our part in securing a strong climate future for us " governor walz has put forward a set of policy proposals that would lead our state's electricity sector to 100 percent clean energy by 20á 50.///
