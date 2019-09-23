Speech to Text for Bernie Sanders makes a stop in Northwood

address he's one of the most wellá known candidates seeking the democratic nomination. today á uás senator from vermont and presidential hopeful bernie sanders made a stop in northwood. true to formááá á bernie stuck to his talking pointsááá healthcareááá the one percenters and making our government work for working people. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has the details.xxx on the scene the junior senator from vermont started off by reminding everyone about the ultimate sarifice many gave. "dying by the thousands, by the millions, in order to preserve american democracy." ella fritz was eager to see the national figure in person/ "the different ideas that he has i've never really learned about. it's more of an educational thing. whether you like him, or you don't like him... it's bernie sanders and he's here. fritz is eager to be a part of the political process. "i'm currently being educated with this right now and think it's so, so important, getting educated early on and being involved in what's going on in the world currently." sanders discussion focused on issues the country is facing currently á like health care á secondary education and immigration reform á an issue fritz takes to heart. "right now we're pushing everybody away. what really makes america is great is how diverse all of us are." social science teacher monte dearmoun believes the senator's visit is the best example to teach civic participation and government insight. "they're going to be voting someday and they need to have some idea on what is involved in the political after today's stop in northwood á sanders visited with students at luther college