Carson King update

$100,000 raised for children's hospital

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 6:11 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

a story that keeps getting better. what started out as a joke to get money for beer has turned into a fundraising initiative raising thousands of dollars. carson king á a 23áyearáold iowa state fan á is raising money for the university of iowa stead family children's hospital. this comes after a sign he made for eásápá n's college gameday went viral. king vowed to donate the money to the children's hospital á minus enough for one case of busch light. now we're learning both venmo and anheuser busch said via twitter they will match king's donation dollaráforá dollar. sources on facebook say king's total has reached 35á thousand dollars. that means the grand total is now more than 100 grand./// (adlib raquel/amy/chr is/calyn)
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
