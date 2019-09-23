Clear

Tobacco Issues in Olmsted Co.

People are leaving cigarette butts on property where they shouldn't even be smoking

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 6:04 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Tobacco Issues in Olmsted Co.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cigs-sotvo-5 it's a problem plaguing communities across the country and now - olmsted county... people are tossing cigarette butts where they don't belong...in this case on the ground in county-owned parking lots. xxx daycare needs-vo-1 lowerthird2line:tobacco not allowed on county property rochester, mn i think you have to pick it up and throw it to the garbage we talked to one man at the olmsted county government center who says properly discarding your tobacco products should be easy... not only is littering cigarettes not allowed - but any use of tobacco products - including e- cigarettes - is banned on county property. the only exceptions are county parks - the silver creek corner residential facility - and in the transitional living center facility - where there are designated tobacco use areas. /
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Proposed ordinance looks to fight underage drinking in Forest City

Image

Downtown Rapid Transportation plan for Rochester

Image

Minnesota Climate Week

Image

Bernie Sanders makes a stop in Northwood

Image

Carson King update

Image

Tobacco Issues in Olmsted Co.

Image

Water Damage at Rochester Public Library

Image

Albert Lea applying for Main Street Program

Image

Vaping Presentation

Image

Falls Prevention Awareness Day

Community Events