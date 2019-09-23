Speech to Text for Tobacco Issues in Olmsted Co.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cigs-sotvo-5 it's a problem plaguing communities across the country and now - olmsted county... people are tossing cigarette butts where they don't belong...in this case on the ground in county-owned parking lots. xxx daycare needs-vo-1 lowerthird2line:tobacco not allowed on county property rochester, mn i think you have to pick it up and throw it to the garbage we talked to one man at the olmsted county government center who says properly discarding your tobacco products should be easy... not only is littering cigarettes not allowed - but any use of tobacco products - including e- cigarettes - is banned on county property. the only exceptions are county parks - the silver creek corner residential facility - and in the transitional living center facility - where there are designated tobacco use areas. /