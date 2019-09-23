Speech to Text for Water Damage at Rochester Public Library

damage-stnger-2 a sloppy and soggy scene at the rochester public library... you can see right here several inches of water pooled on the carpet this weekend. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live from the library now with a look at what happened and the extent of the damage - annalise? xxx lowerthird2line talent:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com coverage you can count on george - the rochester public library will be closed at least through tomorrow - and its still not sure what the damage estimates are... but everyone's working hard to get the library sorted out and dry again. library damage-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:cleaning up library water damage rochester, mn all hands are on deck and all fans are powered on nat to clean up the rochester public library. library damage-lpkg-4 "people have just jumped in and helped and we're get offers of help not just from our team members, but from the community as well so that has been really, it's really uplifting as we've been working through this." lowerthird2line:cleaning up library water damage rochester, mn the water softener failed - causing a leak. only about 3 carts of library books are damaged - but they're still assessing the state of the magazine collection. some office supplies and computers are ruined as well. the friends of the library inventory took the hardest hit. "they're sticking together, it's a mess back there." water came through lighting fixtures and ceiling tiles... hitting closets holding 20,000 books the friends were planning to sell in their book store next month to raise money for the library. nat some books are so wet - the bar code can't be found to scan them for insurance. despite the damage - the friends are feeling confident they can still have a sale. lowerthird2line:pat stephenson friends' book store, co-manager "i wasn't optimistic until today and the person who normally runs it, she seems real positive right now." library damage-lpkg-6 safety is the biggest concern at the moment and the library won't open til the elevators are fully functional. "we are an important gathering place in the community because there's certainly people who come here to do things other than check out materials, so we're very aware of that role in the community and we're doing everything in our power to get open as fast as we can." "we'll work it out. we have to." library damage-ltag-2 if you'd like to return or put a book on hold - you can still do so at the bookmobile. it's parked on first street - but it closed at 5 today. all late fees are waived while the library is closed. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. the library is working with the city's risk manager and insurance to figure out the cost of the damage. / sanders