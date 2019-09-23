Speech to Text for Vaping Presentation

presentation-stinger-2 we're continuing our coverage on what's being called an epidemic. vaping and e- cigarette use among teens continues to be an issue... despite health warnings. communities across the country are starting the conversation about the topic. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is in albert lea where one of those meetings is taking place tonight. she joins us live with those details.xxx live vaping presentation-lintro-2 amy - tonight freeborn county public health is hosting a program to educate 4-h familes on vaping. they are teaming up with a couple different groups. i spoke with one of the presentors who is a drug and alcohol counselor. she tells me the numbers are high in this area but consistant with the state. i also spoke to a former vaper who motivating story to share.xxx vaping presentation-mpkg-1 vaping presentation-mpkg-2 sot: "vaping is a local issue as well. and our pride data does show about one in five kids are using e-cigs locally." vaping presentation-mpkg-3 jenny hendrickson has a backgground in drug and alcohol counseling. she says the scary thing about e- cigarettes is that we are still learning about the side effects from the product. willis marks formerly vaped... and knows first hand what the product can do. he says he stopped vaping after he developed a series of health issues...such as asthma. his journey has lead him to have a talk with his teenage son about using. vaping presentation-mpkg-4 "my son asked me about it he wanted to try it. he's got an older sibling that has done it and i just tell him that i'm not okay with it and talk to him about what is going on with me and i'm just hoping that he doesn't try it." / vaping presentation-ltag-2 one way city leaders have tried to combat this issues is by moving the tobacco age up to 21 here in albert lea and surrounding counties. live in albert lea-maleeha kamal-kimt news 3. / thanks maleeha. in addition to educational sessions like this... schools are also cracking down on the popular craze. southland school district sent a letter out warning parents about the dangers of vaping. / the partnership