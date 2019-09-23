Speech to Text for Falls Prevention Awareness Day

numbers are alarming. according to the national council on aging - falls result in nearly 3 million injuries treated in emergency departments each year. that includes more than 800- thousand hospitalizations - and more than 27,000 deaths. minnesota has the third highest death rate in the country from falls for those age 65 and older. and listen to this. a 20-18 report from the olmsted county medical examiner shows that olmsted county has the highest death rate from falls of all the counties in the state. it's a situation i'm very familiar with. about a month ago - my grandma fell and broke her hip and wrist. she's recovering in a transitional care facility - and is expected to be ok. but not everyone is that lucky. that's why i wanted to find out what can be done to prevent these types of situations from happening. it's the first day of fall. it's also a day to learn about how to prevent a fall. "we proclaim september 23rd 2019 as falls prevention awareness day in the city of rochester." that's rochester mayor emeritus ardell brede - who's speaking from experience as he talks about the importance of falls prevention. it was just a few months ago when he took a tumble in a restaurant parking lot. "i stubbed my toe at the edge of the sidewalk - and down i went." though he escaped without any broken bones - ardell tore his achilles tendon. "and the tendon was about that far apart, where it got torn." while he fell outside in a parking lot - most falls happen inside the home. "every fall is a little bit different and it really kind of depends on the individual, whether it was a trip perhaps in the living area." whether it's a rug - a cord - or a cat - we all have things in our homes that are potential tripping hazards. "just check your home environment. reduce the cords, reduce the clutter, reduce the rugs." simple steps that could save you a trip to the emergency room - or worse. ardell is on the road to recovery - and hopes sharing his story will teach an important lesson. "take care of yourselves, everybody, it's no fun." we told you a little bit ago that minnesota actually has the third highest death rate in the country when it comes to falls in people age 65 and older. because of the weather we have in the winter - you may think that a lot of those falls are because of the ice. but that's not the case. in fact - only one percent of those falls are because of people slipping on the ice.