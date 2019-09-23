Speech to Text for New tech club for girls in Rochester

there's a new club in town that aims to get more girls into the tech industry. it's called "queen city computer club," and just started this past sunday, here are pictures of that. every week, women who work in tech mentor girls on whatever they want to learn... it can be anything from hacking to art to programming. john bartucz (barátoose) started the club under his nonáprofit, rochester area youth tech community. a teacher during the day, he started the club after noticing not many girls were enrolling in his computer science classes... and while the numbers are up a little since he started teaching, it's still not enough. i still think that a lot of girls don't take those classes because they don't feel they belong. so we really wanted to start a place where girls feel like they belong and they can enjoy technology, and learn about it, and have that passion and feel really supported by women who have made a career in that. bartucz says in their first meeting on sunday, they