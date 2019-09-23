Speech to Text for Vikings activity center one step closer

the corner... and that means workouts will be moved inside. but in northwood á there's a lack of space for the public and youth to keep active during the colder season. fortunately á there's an effort to get an indoor wellness center constructed á and it's getting one step closer to reality. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has our story.xxx imagine having an indoor walking track and more gym space right here on the northwood kensett high school campus. it's one step closer to reality á but they need the public's help. bradley christianson has a reason why he's on board with the center. "my kids have gone up through youth sports here over the last few years, and i saw the need for more practice space for all high schoolers and junior high, but as well as youth sports." with the current setup á it can be a struggle to fit practices in. this inspired the proposed centers. but to reach their vision á a committee researched centers similar to the proposed one á to find out what worked á and what to do differently. "put all that together and presented that to the school board. they're very interested in and they've been very supportive and now we're to the point where we're trying to move forward with it." the 5 point 4 million dollar project includes two full sized courts á a walking track á community room and physical therapist's office á got a shot in the arm recently á the northwood kensett school district gave 4 million dollars to it á with the committee now needing to make up the remainder. regina krambeer á who's kids also run into issues with space á says the public's response has been overwhelmingl y positive á with the number 1 thing in feedback is the elevated walking track. "obviously we have a beautiful track that people can use during the summer time and the nice weather, but it's the winter time that really gets people and want to get out." to close the remaining gap in funding á there are fundraisers planned. once the center is completed á krambeer believes it will benefit not just the districtá but the community as a whole. "we'll be bringing people in to be able to eat at our restaurants, our gas stations, stuff of that nature, when we're able to hold events like that once the center is up." the committee is trying to work with the city of northwood to help with part of the fundraising. tomorrow á the northwood city council will discuss the project at tomorrow's meeting á which begins at 6 pám at city hall. construction is expected to begin