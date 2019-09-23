Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 7:06 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the time now is xx:xx. we get you a weather update every 10 minutes. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sara know has a look at your forecast... today: sunny highs: low to mid 70s winds: w 5á10 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: low 50s winds: sw 4á8 mph tuesday: mostly sunny highs: upper 70s winds: ssw 5á10, gusts near 20 rochester is known for it's healthcare and hopsitals, but this weekend it was known for "wellness and healing," hosting the 28th annual women and spirituality conference. virigina cooper is this year's conference coordinator after attending the this weekend the
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vikings activity center one step closer

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

StormTeam 3: Storms could become severe Tuesday night

Image

Electric cars and going green

Image

Weather forecast 9/22

Image

Rochester Public Library closed Monday due to water leak

Image

Two men arrested after noise disturbance in Mason City

Image

38th Annual Women's and Spirituality Conference

Image

Southbound Hwy 63 down to one lane for road project

Image

Weather 9/21

Community Events